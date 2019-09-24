American Money Management Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) Trimmed by $315,216 as Market Value Declined; Axa Increased Position in Ingredion (INGR) by $4.43 Million

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 1,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 15,762 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, down from 17,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $182.85. About 2.15M shares traded or 23.85% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186

Axa increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 47.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 54,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 167,250 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.80 million, up from 113,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $79.33. About 326,604 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500.

Axa, which manages about $25.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 16,483 shares to 94,110 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 31,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,300 shares, and cut its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold INGR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 55.97 million shares or 3.08% less from 57.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has 76,734 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Llp accumulated 16,390 shares. Moreover, First Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 199,756 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 156,543 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.02% or 4,785 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia owns 53,953 shares. 9,126 are held by Raymond James Svcs Advsr. Agf Invs reported 2,374 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,375 shares. Ent Fincl Serv Corp reported 73 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). 1,508 were reported by Fifth Third Natl Bank. Rhode Island-based Weybosset Research And Mngmt Lc has invested 3.36% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Aviva Public Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

More notable recent Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of Ingredion Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:INGR) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At Ingredion Incorporated’s (NYSE:INGR) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ingredion Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$83.17, Is It Time To Put Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $187.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 954 shares to 11,909 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 16.56 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudson Bay Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 21,252 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Company has 0.17% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 8,018 shares. 6,889 were reported by First Commonwealth Financial Pa. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd accumulated 0.23% or 211,895 shares. Dsam Prtnrs (London) Ltd holds 47,559 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. 1,125 were accumulated by Ima Wealth. Kepos LP owns 10,872 shares. Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.54% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Fincl Advisory Ser Inc accumulated 1,775 shares. Epoch Inc has 0.2% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 224,672 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5,165 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Liability owns 0.25% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 5,577 shares. Maryland Management reported 1,892 shares stake. 2,147 were accumulated by Dorsey And Whitney Trust Communication Ltd Liability.