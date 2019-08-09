American Money Management Has Trimmed Stake in Yum Brands (YUM) by $434,907 as Stock Value Rose; As Telus (TU) Valuation Declined, Swiss National Bank Lifted by $514,300 Its Stake

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 4,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 37,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, down from 41,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 2.02M shares traded or 35.24% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 700,700 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.94 million, up from 686,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.03. About 293,796 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,508 shares to 75,955 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 8,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Largecap Etf (SCHX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22.19 million were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Moreover, Shelton Cap has 0.01% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 309 shares. Edgemoor Invest owns 0.03% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 2,160 shares. Meyer Handelman Com stated it has 7,250 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.03% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Spc holds 3,700 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Umb Bankshares N A Mo has 5,539 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated has invested 0.03% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Morgan Stanley holds 1.42M shares. Profund Advisors Lc has invested 0.04% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Personal Advsr owns 2,467 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada reported 7,503 shares. Greenleaf Tru owns 5,338 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt holds 0.65% or 1.51 million shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts Corporation holds 0.65% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 796,176 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.32 million activity.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 25,700 shares to 5.62M shares, valued at $182.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 49,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.69M shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

