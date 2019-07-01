American Money Management Has Trimmed Its Yum Brands (YUM) Holding; Bluefin Trading Has Trimmed Tesla (TSLA) Position By $3.85 Million

American Money Management Llc decreased Yum Brands Inc (YUM) stake by 10.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Money Management Llc sold 4,393 shares as Yum Brands Inc (YUM)’s stock rose 7.53%. The American Money Management Llc holds 37,430 shares with $3.74 million value, down from 41,823 last quarter. Yum Brands Inc now has $33.37B valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $109.05. About 631,215 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased Tesla Inc (TSLA) stake by 79.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 13,801 shares as Tesla Inc (TSLA)’s stock declined 24.73%. The Bluefin Trading Llc holds 3,599 shares with $1.01M value, down from 17,400 last quarter. Tesla Inc now has $40.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $227.64. About 6.33 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 15/05/2018 – TESLA SAYS WORKING TO ESTABLISH FACTS OF EUROPE INCIDENT; 21/05/2018 – Tesla Model 3 Rebuffed by Consumer Reports on Braking, Controls; 17/04/2018 – Tesla Recalls May Disrupt Cash Flow in Lease Bonds, Moody’s Says; 09/05/2018 – Pension-Fund Adviser Urges No Votes Against Three on Tesla Board; 20/03/2018 – Tesla Awards Brilliant General Maintenance New Three-Year Contract; 22/05/2018 – Tesla. Calm Down; 20/04/2018 – TESLA INSPECTED BY CALIF. AFTER SUBCONTRACTOR BROKE HIS JAW; 10/05/2018 – An analyst that Elon Musk cut off during a Tesla earnings call is defending his questions; 18/04/2018 – The most significant impact of any change in regulation could be the entry of foreign competitors like Tesla, according to James Chao, the managing director for Asia Pacific at IHS Markit; 09/03/2018 – ISS calculated the award was worth $3.7 billion on the grant date, compared with the $2.6 billion projected by Tesla

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 EPS, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.

Among 20 analysts covering Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), 9 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Tesla had 69 analyst reports since January 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) rating on Friday, March 15. UBS has “Sell” rating and $220 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $210 target in Monday, March 25 report. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of TSLA in report on Friday, March 22 with “Sell” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) rating on Friday, March 1. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $210 target. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, January 23 by RBC Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of TSLA in report on Tuesday, January 22 with “Sell” rating. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy”. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 15.

Bluefin Trading Llc increased Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) stake by 25,234 shares to 45,234 valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) stake by 582,200 shares and now owns 665,100 shares. Momo Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tesla Stock Is Back Above $200 â€” Time To Short It – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “July 26th Options Now Available For Tesla (TSLA) – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/01/2019: JMU, TSLA, TTM, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tesla (TSLA) Faces Difficulty to Reach Delivery Target for Q2 – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla (TSLA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 selling transactions for $13.36 million activity. The insider Gracias Antonio J. sold 16,780 shares worth $5.84M. Guillen Jerome M sold $306,100 worth of stock. Shares for $546,720 were sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON. Straubel Jeffrey B also sold $4.40 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Monday, January 28. 102,880 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares with value of $25.00 million were bought by Musk Elon.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $3.73 million activity. Another trade for 13,986 shares valued at $1.32 million was made by Creed Greg on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 6,410 shares valued at $576,451 was made by Gibbs David W on Tuesday, January 15. $249,888 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares were bought by Domier Tanya L. Lowings Anthony sold $259,808 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20M for 31.34 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Longbow Research Downgrades Yum! Brands (YUM) to Underperform – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Yum! Brands (YUM) Names Chris Turner as CFO – StreetInsider.com” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Taco Bell hotel draws buzz – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Yum Brands had 13 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, January 11. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) earned “Sell” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 20.