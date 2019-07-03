American Money Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Yum Brands (YUM) as Share Price Rose; As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Share Value Rose, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Raised Its Position by $10.20 Million

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 69.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 169,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 413,725 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.08 million, up from 243,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.68. About 285,303 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500.

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 4,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, down from 41,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.98. About 1.05M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 37,354 shares to 10,255 shares, valued at $520,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 47,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,411 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Segment Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 25,352 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs invested in 0.09% or 31,602 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Green Square Cap Limited Company invested in 51,745 shares or 2.03% of the stock. Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt, Florida-based fund reported 7,655 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Ltd Liability reported 35,099 shares. New England Private Wealth Limited Com owns 0.13% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 8,486 shares. Counselors has invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Envestnet Asset Incorporated accumulated 59,516 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs owns 6.37M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,666 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Adell Harriman And Carpenter owns 8,198 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhode Island-based Coastline Co has invested 0.85% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 9,218 are owned by Whittier Trust Com. Sigma Planning owns 3,961 shares. Altavista Wealth Inc owns 2,258 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 12,270 shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank reported 0.32% stake. 87 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth Mgmt. Cwm Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 61,771 shares. First Comml Bank Trust Of Newtown invested in 0.32% or 11,599 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% or 1.22 million shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corporation stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Evermay Wealth Management has invested 0.13% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.07% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 0.22% or 7,106 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.11% or 55,439 shares.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20 million for 31.89 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity. 2,652 YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares with value of $249,888 were bought by Domier Tanya L. Gibbs David W sold $1.83M worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Friday, February 8. On Tuesday, January 15 Lowings Anthony sold $259,808 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 2,889 shares.