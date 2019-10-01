American Money Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $315,216 as Stock Value Declined; Danaos (DAC) Holder Greenwich Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Position

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 1,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 15,762 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, down from 17,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $177.3. About 246,344 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Danaos Corporation (DAC) by 91.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 610,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.39% . The institutional investor held 53,914 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $436,000, down from 664,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Danaos Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 7,043 shares traded. Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) has declined 62.50% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.50% the S&P500. Some Historical DAC News: 14/04/2018 Danaos Corporation Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Analysts await Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.14 EPS, down 33.54% or $1.08 from last year’s $3.22 per share. DAC’s profit will be $32.90M for 1.04 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual EPS reported by Danaos Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.06 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.