American Money Management Has Lowered Yum Brands (YUM) Position by $434,907; Masco Corp. (MAS) Shareholder Patten & Patten Cut Stake by $393,900

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Masco Corp. (MAS) by 27.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 10,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 26,888 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 36,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Masco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.79. About 761,735 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS)

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 4,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 37,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, down from 41,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $115.53. About 540,344 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.63 million for 13.50 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Masco Corporation’s (NYSE:MAS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bank Of America Upgrades Owens, Lifts Price Target To $72 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Merrill Lynch Has 8 Top US Stock Ideas for Q3 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Masco Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 6,892 shares to 111,233 shares, valued at $5.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 100 shares. Pacific Glob Investment holds 0.1% or 10,956 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada has 200 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 784,385 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As reported 58,782 shares. Moreover, Dynamic Capital Ltd has 3.41% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 24,005 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 55,121 shares. Srb accumulated 19,068 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Service Automobile Association invested in 97,785 shares. Bluestein R H invested in 20,175 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company holds 79,859 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Carlson Ltd Partnership invested in 282,300 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yum Brands promotes COO to CEO position – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Yum Brands names CEOs for Pizza Hut, Taco Bell – Louisville Business First” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yum China Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Csrwire.com and their article: “Yum! Brands 2018 Global Citizenship & Sustainability Progress Update Highlights Company’s Commitment to Socially Responsible Growth – CSRwire.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 8,829 shares to 89,890 shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Largecap Etf (SCHX) by 33,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Int’l Equity (SCHF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centurylink Investment Mngmt Company has invested 0.62% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Toth Fincl Advisory accumulated 0.01% or 425 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt owns 2,331 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.07% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Penobscot Invest Mngmt has 0.09% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 4,066 shares. Profit Ltd owns 2,970 shares. Klingenstein Fields Lc reported 0.85% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 8,150 were reported by Windsor Capital Mgmt Lc. Trillium Asset Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 7,201 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corporation holds 559,006 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Shelton Cap holds 309 shares. Nbt Bancorp N A New York reported 6,381 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Com holds 2,590 shares.