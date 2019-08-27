American Money Management Has Lowered By $434,907 Its Yum Brands (YUM) Holding; Rgm Capital Has Lifted Luminex (LMNX) Stake By $10.78 Million

Rgm Capital Llc increased Luminex Corp (LMNX) stake by 22.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rgm Capital Llc acquired 468,539 shares as Luminex Corp (LMNX)’s stock declined 4.48%. The Rgm Capital Llc holds 2.56 million shares with $58.80M value, up from 2.09M last quarter. Luminex Corp now has $898.24 million valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.94. About 1,539 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 32.99% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 18/05/2018 – Luminex Declares Dividend of 6c; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Sees 2Q Rev $78.5M-$80M; 03/04/2018 Luminex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ST Denis J Villere & Company Exits Position in Luminex; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 26C; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Backs FY18 Rev $310M-$316M; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES FY REV. $310.0M TO $316M, EST. $313.0M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q EPS 30c

American Money Management Llc decreased Yum Brands Inc (YUM) stake by 10.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Money Management Llc sold 4,393 shares as Yum Brands Inc (YUM)’s stock rose 10.38%. The American Money Management Llc holds 37,430 shares with $3.74 million value, down from 41,823 last quarter. Yum Brands Inc now has $35.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $117.56. About 64,179 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C

Rgm Capital Llc decreased Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) stake by 231,217 shares to 724,326 valued at $86.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) stake by 761,713 shares and now owns 2.33M shares. Liveramp Holdings Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Prudential Finance holds 0.05% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 291,441 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And reported 5,739 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 23,895 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.09% or 63,000 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.32% stake. 2,897 were reported by Johnson Group. Fairview Investment Management Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 2,100 shares. Coastline Trust owns 57,264 shares. Moreover, Granite Inv Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 3,200 shares. American And Mngmt Company stated it has 80 shares. Gm Advisory Gp invested 0.07% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Cookson Peirce & accumulated 17,163 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Cumberland Prtn Ltd has invested 0.08% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Among 8 analysts covering Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Yum! Brands has $12500 highest and $84 lowest target. $106.22’s average target is -9.65% below currents $117.56 stock price. Yum! Brands had 18 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Sell” on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Friday, August 2 with “Hold” rating. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.