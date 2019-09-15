American Money Management Has Increased Its Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $346,302 as Market Value Rose; Intelsat S A (I) Valuation Rose While Kerrisdale Advisers Has Decreased Holding

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 954 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 11,909 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33M, up from 10,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $384.86. About 868,399 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Awarded Contract to Train Special Ops Airmen; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the US Air Force; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CLOSE TO DEAL W/ PENTAGON FOR 11TH F-35 CONTRACT LOT; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sees F-35 Price Dropping to $80 Million (Video); 26/04/2018 – Three U.S. senators move to block F-35 transfers to Turkey; 13/03/2018 – DOD: LOCKHEED GETS $1.46B NOT-TO-EXCEED MODIFICATION CONTRACT; 27/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $828.7 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO HEWSON CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN EVENT

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 31.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 2.27M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.25 million, down from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 819,240 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.1% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 15,467 shares. Wheatland Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0.2% or 730 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. South State stated it has 0.11% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Caprock, a Idaho-based fund reported 2,319 shares. Ameritas Prtn holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 4,403 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company reported 0.33% stake. Gideon Capital Advsr Inc, New York-based fund reported 4,516 shares. Gluskin Sheff Associates Incorporated holds 0.11% or 4,970 shares. Cwm Ltd Com invested in 0.39% or 64,123 shares. Moreover, Spinnaker has 0.13% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,563 shares. Roberts Glore & Com Il has invested 0.58% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12M and $279.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 160,500 shares to 229,347 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huya Inc by 376,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 964,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (NASDAQ:PRQR).

