American Money Management Has Decreased Union Pacific (UNP) Position as Shares Rose; Cardinal Capital Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Cut as Stock Value Rose

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management sold 3,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 77,239 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.35 million, down from 80,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 3,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 20,629 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49M, down from 24,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $156.32. About 3.34M shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.69B for 16.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M Kraus & holds 0.13% or 1,419 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Partners Ltd Company stated it has 76,749 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Northstar Inv Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,170 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Med stated it has 0.43% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Madison Investment Inc reported 0.32% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings invested 0.42% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Alesco Advsrs Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 1,256 shares. Intersect Capital Lc reported 1,760 shares. Security Retail Bank Of So Dak owns 11,730 shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. Convergence Prns Ltd Llc holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 24,788 shares. 7,609 were accumulated by Ballentine Prns Ltd. Davis has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 13,889 shares. Moreover, Sequoia Advisors Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Alpine Woods Investors Lc has 1.05% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 29,990 shares.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $187.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,889 shares to 20,461 shares, valued at $813,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ledyard State Bank holds 177,445 shares or 3.18% of its portfolio. Davy Asset Management holds 6.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 152,880 shares. The New York-based Joel Isaacson And Ltd has invested 0.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 805,292 shares or 3.62% of its portfolio. Foster And Motley owns 149,042 shares. Westchester Inc has invested 4.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cannell Peter B & Com Incorporated invested 4.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp reported 8.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). R G Niederhoffer Cap Mngmt Inc reported 3.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lowe Brockenbrough And Incorporated invested in 2.76% or 151,210 shares. Sterneck Cap Management Limited Com owns 12,021 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schroder Inv Grp holds 0.95% or 6.59M shares in its portfolio. First Washington holds 5.67% or 85,868 shares. Bartlett & Co Limited Company owns 794,568 shares or 3.97% of their US portfolio.

