American Money Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) by $610,597; As Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Valuation Rose, Wbi Investments Has Increased Position by $319,320

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 10,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 56,784 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, up from 46,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Silgan Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.74. About 386,786 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Silgan Holdings Outlook To Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.13; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 26/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 50C TO 54C; 07/05/2018 – Silgan at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Silgan Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Silgan

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 3,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 20,629 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49M, down from 24,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $166.05. About 2.08M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Inv Mngmt has 264,680 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Renaissance Inv Gru Ltd Co owns 47,680 shares. Covington Cap invested in 0.98% or 98,055 shares. Barr E S & has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited invested in 0.49% or 172,552 shares. Wealthquest holds 1,919 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0.87% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sarasin And Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.59% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 3.44M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. M&R Mgmt stated it has 0.71% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 0.58% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 110,739 shares. Mitchell Mngmt Co invested 0.71% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Zimmer Prtnrs Lp accumulated 0.21% or 117,500 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma holds 0.8% or 11.55M shares. Keybank Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 390,210 shares.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $187.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 954 shares to 11,909 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,344 shares to 14,839 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 305,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,197 shares, and cut its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold SLGN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 69.79 million shares or 1.18% less from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.03% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Ftb Incorporated owns 0% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 709 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 344,264 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Pnc Fincl Gru holds 153,988 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 102 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has 75,790 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. M&T Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 10,195 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) or 127,703 shares. 2,499 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 123,642 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Limited Co owns 364,401 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stifel Financial reported 0.01% stake. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0% or 377 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 184,209 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

