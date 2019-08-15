American Money Management Has Decreased Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $2.70 Million as Share Value Rose; Bok Financial (BOKF) Share Value Declined While George Kaiser Family Foundation Cut Its Holding by $40.50 Million

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 75.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 41,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 13,210 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $859,000, down from 54,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $63.12. About 5.08 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 2.97M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89 million, down from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $76.49. About 156,462 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 16/05/2018 – South Korea Expects Policy Shift to Boost Credibility of Local Currency Markets — Finance Ministry, BOK; 16/03/2018 – DAEJEON, South Korea — Shareholders of KT&G approved the reappointment of CEO Baek Bok-in at a meeting Friday, showing trust in the controversial figure, despite his being mired in allegations of accounting irregularities. The South Korean tobacco maker said 76; 06/05/2018 – BOK Seeks to Clarify Governor Lee’s Remarks on Higher Rates; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: RECENT DECISION TO DISCLOSE FX INTERVENTION DETAILS WON’T BE MISUSED BY SPECULATIVE INVESTORS; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: CAPITAL FLOW MORE DEPENDENT ON ECONOMY FUNDAMENTALS; 23/05/2018 – BOK: S.KOREA GROWTH ON FORESEEN PATH; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: SEES S.KOREA INFLATION AT 1.6 PCT IN 2018 VS. 1.7 PCT PREVIOUSLY; 20/03/2018 – ANOTHER BOK BOARD MEMBER SAID DOWNSIDE RISK TO BOK’S INFLATION OUTLOOK MAY INCREASE -MINUTES; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: IF OIL PRICE SURGES, IT WILL AFFECT KOREA INFLATION; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: FX RATE NOT THE ONLY FACTOR FOR MONETARY POLICY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Earnest Prtnrs Lc reported 4 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 13,200 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 95,254 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Geode Capital Limited Com reported 384,395 shares stake. American Century, Missouri-based fund reported 134,604 shares. Stifel Corp accumulated 37,581 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 152 shares. Polaris Capital Lc holds 0.04% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) or 11,964 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Diamond Hill Management Inc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 2,741 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 64,605 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 17,073 shares.

More notable recent BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Share Price Has Gained 45% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mobank Welcomes Kevin Kramer to Lead Kansas City Market – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “OPBK vs. BOKF: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BOK Financial Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect From Fifth Third (FITB) This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, up 7.82% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.79 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $137.41M for 9.91 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29.24M are owned by Financial Bank Of New York Mellon. Weiss Multi accumulated 8,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. United Svcs Automobile Association has 0.38% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 2.30 million shares. Associated Banc reported 20,136 shares stake. Omers Administration Corporation has 0.02% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 28,800 shares. Artemis Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 268,951 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc invested in 205,433 shares. Shelton Management invested in 10,656 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP owns 231,287 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.29% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 3.50 million shares. Cordasco Fincl Networks has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). California Public Employees Retirement System owns 3.12M shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Bragg Fincl holds 0.22% or 26,088 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank owns 22,513 shares.