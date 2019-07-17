American Money Management Has Decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; SOHU.COM Limited – American Depositary Shares (SOHU) Shorts Lowered By 3.4%

American Money Management Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) stake by 59.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Money Management Llc sold 7,837 shares as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The American Money Management Llc holds 5,432 shares with $439,000 value, down from 13,269 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corporation now has $319.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $75.49. About 1.31 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING

SOHU.COM Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:SOHU) had a decrease of 3.4% in short interest. SOHU's SI was 1.63 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.4% from 1.69M shares previously. With 277,500 avg volume, 6 days are for SOHU.COM Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:SOHU)'s short sellers to cover SOHU's short positions. The SI to SOHU.COM Limited – American Depositary Shares's float is 5.48%.

Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers , mobile devices, and tablets in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $527.67 million. It operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; m.sohu.com mobile portal and Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application; tv.sohu.com, which offers online video service; and focus.cn that provides online real estate information. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.26 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 21 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 7. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of XOM in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by J.P. Morgan. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report.