American Money Management Has Cut Its Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) as Share Price Rose; Zevin Asset Management Decreased Position in Visa (V) by $365,820 as Share Price Rose

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 2,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 113,175 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.68 million, down from 115,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 75.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 41,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 13,210 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $859,000, down from 54,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 28/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Tours Mt. Gilead Maryhaven Center and Hosts Opioid Roundtable Discussion with the Morrow County Opiate; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.16 billion for 31.61 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.