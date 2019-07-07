American Money Management Has Boosted Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $2.34 Million as Shares Rose; Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stock Declined While Haverford Financial Services Lowered by $351,090 Its Position

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,129 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 33,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 1,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,029 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 28,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $254.2. About 449,910 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78M for 20.63 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 13,373 shares to 106,093 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa In (NYSE:V).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. Shares for $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Idx (IVV) by 3,354 shares to 1,351 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,790 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.