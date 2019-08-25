American Money Management Decreased Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $1.84 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cut Its Position in Stifel Finl (SF) as Share Price Rose

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 52.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 32,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 28,790 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 61,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 13.93M shares traded or 16.42% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm Directors Will Be Unopposed at March 23 Election; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS STILL EXPECT APPROVAL OF NXP DEAL – CNBC; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 12/03/2018 – Trump issues order prohibiting Broadcom’s bid to take over Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – TREASURY SAYS BROADCOM VIOLATED ORDER ON QUALCOMM MEETING; 07/05/2018 – USAA Science & Technology Adds Broadcom, Exits Qualcomm; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 06/03/2018 – U.S. panel says concerns over Broadcom deal warrant full investigation -Treasury; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS ENTERED CREDIT PACT ON MARCH 6

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust analyzed 5,996 shares as the company's stock rose 2.27% . The institutional investor held 121,612 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, down from 127,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $51.73. About 335,366 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $179.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 8,829 shares to 89,890 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,129 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

