American Money Management Decreased Its Yum Brands (YUM) Holding; Last Week Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Coverage

American Money Management Llc decreased Yum Brands Inc (YUM) stake by 10.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Money Management Llc sold 4,393 shares as Yum Brands Inc (YUM)’s stock rose 10.38%. The American Money Management Llc holds 37,430 shares with $3.74 million value, down from 41,823 last quarter. Yum Brands Inc now has $35.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $117.89. About 1.27M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%

Among 6 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Vulcan Materials has $15300 highest and $115 lowest target. $137.17’s average target is -4.16% below currents $143.13 stock price. Vulcan Materials had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Longbow maintained Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) rating on Friday, July 26. Longbow has “Buy” rating and $15300 target. The stock of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 2. J.P. Morgan initiated Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) on Wednesday, March 6 to “Buy” rating. See Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Longbow Rating: Buy Old Target: $145.0000 New Target: $153.0000 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $145.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold New Target: $115 Initiates Coverage On

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $135 Initiate

21/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $135 Initiates Coverage On

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $140 Upgrade

The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $143.13. About 715,767 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Vulcan Materials Company shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 5,613 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management owns 2,400 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Captrust Advisors invested in 4,992 shares. Sei Investments Communication owns 0.05% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 135,398 shares. Harvey Management stated it has 28,795 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Natixis L P reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Norinchukin Fincl Bank The reported 24,992 shares stake. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Gabelli Funds Llc accumulated 38,000 shares. Raymond James Assocs has invested 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 1.99 million shares stake. Cleararc owns 3,185 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Optimum Advsrs owns 1,619 shares. Synovus Fin holds 0.05% or 26,521 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De owns 18,547 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.93 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. It has a 33.77 P/E ratio. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related services and products.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07 million for 31.02 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Arrow Financial has invested 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Everett Harris & Company Ca invested in 33,170 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 2,900 shares. Altfest L J Inc invested in 0.26% or 19,889 shares. M Hldg accumulated 2,988 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 294,995 shares. Cognios Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.82% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 23,340 shares. 9,606 were reported by Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc). 26,535 are owned by Horizon Limited Liability Co. Argent Trust Communication, a Tennessee-based fund reported 4,854 shares. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.4% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 7,526 are owned by Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Com. Dubuque Comml Bank Co has 0% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 469,173 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Farmers Bancorporation holds 197 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.