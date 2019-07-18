American Money Management Decreased Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding by $2.70 Million as Stock Declined; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Continues to Hold Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 38,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,631 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, up from 97,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 7.68M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 75.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 41,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,210 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $859,000, down from 54,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 4.18M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gilead announces management departures – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Soaring Biotech Stocks With More Fuel in the Tank – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GILD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Regeneron & Sanofi Get FDA Nod for Dupixent Label Expansion – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) invested in 17,433 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Co stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma has invested 0.08% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Decatur Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.81% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Valueworks holds 2.67% or 61,346 shares in its portfolio. Old Natl Bank In invested in 0.09% or 26,140 shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank And Trust Co has invested 0.17% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Comerica Bancshares, Michigan-based fund reported 412,152 shares. Moreover, Commercial Bank Hapoalim Bm has 0.09% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ally Fincl holds 70,000 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt holds 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 5,779 shares. Notis accumulated 11,012 shares. Blume Cap Management stated it has 0.12% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has 0.31% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Merian Invsts (Uk) has 0.32% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 534,378 shares.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 EPS, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12B for 10.02 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,508 shares to 75,955 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 8,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 10,208 shares to 9,702 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 40,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,039 shares, and cut its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation owns 24,214 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co reported 82,298 shares stake. Shikiar Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 5,070 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.37% or 26,290 shares. 56,555 are owned by David R Rahn Associate Inc. Goodhaven Mngmt Limited Liability holds 4.94% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 102,984 shares. Alta Cap Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 42,945 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 1.04% stake. Chesley Taft And Assocs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mackay Shields Lc reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Comm Bankshares owns 0.85% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.21 million shares. 360,686 were accumulated by Guardian Capital Lp. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas), a Florida-based fund reported 8,217 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.77% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon to speak at Wells Fargo conference June 20 – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Consumer-Goods Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top Analyst Reports for Verizon, McDonald’s & Lockheed Martin – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon links with Zoom to enhance global customers’ business communications choices – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.