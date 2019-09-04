American Money Management Cut Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position; Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust (EFT)’s Sentiment Is 1

American Money Management Llc decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 75.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Money Management Llc sold 41,554 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The American Money Management Llc holds 13,210 shares with $859,000 value, down from 54,764 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $79.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $62.97. About 4.24M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS

Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust (EFT) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 27 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 27 cut down and sold their stock positions in Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust. The institutional investors in our database reported: 10.70 million shares, down from 11.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 19 Increased: 18 New Position: 9.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18B for 9.15 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $95 highest and $6700 lowest target. $80.60’s average target is 28.00% above currents $62.97 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 21 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Sunday, March 17 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 10. Oppenheimer maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was initiated on Thursday, March 14 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Jefferies maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Com invested 0.1% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 338,901 were accumulated by Oak Assoc Limited Oh. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 802,183 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Nbt Bankshares N A Ny reported 4,707 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Farmers & Merchants Inc holds 4,055 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Management has 0.36% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 38,663 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Mgmt. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Argi Investment Services Lc accumulated 15,665 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank owns 22,513 shares. Minnesota-based Gradient Investments Ltd has invested 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). City holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 16,685 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc accumulated 0.03% or 1,416 shares. Moreover, Benedict Fincl Advsr has 0.72% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 25,657 shares. Stelac Advisory Lc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Gilead (GILD) Down 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GILD Crosses Above 4% Yield Territory – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GILD, EVRI, PLT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $521.02 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 27.4 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors.

Intersect Capital Llc holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust for 320,565 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 67,602 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Symphony Asset Management Llc has 1.2% invested in the company for 353,668 shares. The Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc has invested 1.1% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.05 million shares.