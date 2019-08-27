American Money Management Boosted The Charles Schwab (SCHW) Stake By $441,336; Aegion (INSU)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

Aegion Corp (INSU) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 54 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 50 decreased and sold positions in Aegion Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 29.81 million shares, down from 30.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Aegion Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 41 Increased: 37 New Position: 17.

American Money Management Llc increased The Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) stake by 16.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Money Management Llc acquired 10,508 shares as The Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)’s stock declined 5.14%. The American Money Management Llc holds 75,955 shares with $3.25 million value, up from 65,447 last quarter. The Charles Schwab Corp now has $48.46B valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.08. About 143,441 shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 29/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Ranks Highest in J.D. Power Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study for Third Consecutive Year; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB APRIL NET NEW ASSETS $9.9B :SCHW US; 24/05/2018 – SCHWAB: AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL OF NOTES OUTSTANDING IS $275M; 15/05/2018 – Most Americans Don’t Have a Financial Plan, and Many Think Their Wealth Doesn’t Deserve One; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Revenue $1.26B; 20/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announce Colonial sponsorship plan; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 03/05/2018 – SCHW CREATES DIGITAL ACCELERATOR HUBS IN SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENGAGEMENT REMAINED STRONG IN QTR, WITH TRADING ACTIVITY RISING NEARLY 40% Y-O-Y; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS $21.3B :SCHW US

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. Shares for $115,250 were bought by Ruffel Charles A. on Friday, May 3. On Monday, August 5 the insider Goldfarb Mark A bought $100,367.

American Money Management Llc decreased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 1,841 shares to 24,242 valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P Dep Rcpt (SPY) stake by 10,099 shares and now owns 1,268 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 9 analysts covering Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Charles Schwab has $53 highest and $3600 lowest target. $44.20’s average target is 19.20% above currents $37.08 stock price. Charles Schwab had 15 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, June 18 to “Hold”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight”. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5200 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $51 target in Thursday, April 11 report. Wood downgraded the shares of SCHW in report on Friday, July 12 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 21 with “Hold”.

Insurance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more operating businesses or assets in the insurance sector. The company has market cap of $204.47 million.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Insurance Acquisition Corp. for 332,377 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc owns 1.33 million shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc Or has 1.44% invested in the company for 254,242 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.38% in the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 56,619 shares.