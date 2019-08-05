American Money Management Boosted Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $2.34 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Rockland Trust Co Has Lowered by $93.57 Million Its Position

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,129 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 33,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139. About 3.76M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct)

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 89.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 899,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 108,368 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.64. About 2.93 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Disney – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Trader Toolkit: An Essential Indicator For Spotting Trends In Stocks – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor Bancorp has 15,342 shares. Aull Monroe Mngmt holds 0.97% or 16,280 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.46% or 15,778 shares in its portfolio. Compton Capital Management Ri has invested 0.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cna Corporation holds 0.78% or 32,969 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bank invested in 0.45% or 476,435 shares. Parkwood Ltd Com stated it has 1.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meridian Invest Counsel holds 0.14% or 2,107 shares. Cullinan Assocs Inc, Kentucky-based fund reported 142,657 shares. Lourd Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 9,929 shares. Moreover, Page Arthur B has 1.82% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.11% or 4,753 shares. Cincinnati Financial reported 2.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). America First Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt owns 0.4% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,145 shares.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32,218 shares to 28,790 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Dep Rcpt (SPY) by 10,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,268 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 21,373 shares to 190,820 shares, valued at $8.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid Cap 400 Val (IVOV).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77M. Shares for $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936. Shares for $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was made by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Procter & Gamble and Other Merrill Lynch Defensive Stock Picks (NYSE: PG) – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id invested in 27,128 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Argi Svcs Lc holds 0.23% or 38,152 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.01% or 984,826 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 9,505 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1.19% or 40,030 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 3.17M shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 5,267 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barr E S & has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 250,841 were reported by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability. Paradigm Fin Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.25% or 6,313 shares. Renaissance Invest Limited Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Northeast Fin Consultants Inc has invested 0.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corp holds 834,045 shares. 69,516 were reported by Bainco Interest Investors. 11,812 are held by Proffitt And Goodson Inc.