American Money Management Boosted By $448,107 Its J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; Shorts at Clearsign Combustion (CLIR) Raised By 0.39%

Clearsign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) had an increase of 0.39% in short interest. CLIR’s SI was 1.07M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.39% from 1.06 million shares previously. With 82,900 avg volume, 13 days are for Clearsign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR)’s short sellers to cover CLIR’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.16. About 21,163 shares traded. ClearSign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) has declined 36.71% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CLIR News: 27/03/2018 – ClearSign Combustion Corporation Announces Full Year 2017 Results; 21/03/2018 – ClearSign Announces Completion of Follow-On Project for Aera Energy; 27/03/2018 – ClearSign Combustion 2017 Loss $9.68M; 11/05/2018 – ClearSign Combustion 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 14/03/2018 – CLEARSIGN COMBUSTION CORP – INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM FOUR TO FIVE AND APPOINTED MELINE TO FILL VACANCY; 27/03/2018 – ClearSign Combustion 2017 Loss/Shr 63c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Clearsign Combustion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLIR); 14/03/2018 – ClearSign Combustion Corp Appoints Susanne Meline to Bd of Directors; 11/05/2018 – CLEARSIGN COMBUSTION CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 14/03/2018 ClearSign Combustion Corporation Appoints Susanne Meline to Board of Directors

American Money Management Llc increased J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 9.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Money Management Llc acquired 4,037 shares as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The American Money Management Llc holds 45,465 shares with $5.08 million value, up from 41,428 last quarter. J P Morgan Chase & Co now has $363.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $113.59. About 9.14 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19%; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP PAGP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 24/04/2018 – ALFA LAVAL AB ALFA.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 210 FROM SEK 201; 10/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Seeks Majority Stake in China Fund Management Venture; 11/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice From NASDAQ; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $101,240 activity. Pate Bruce Alan had bought 100,000 shares worth $101,240.

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems the United States. The company has market cap of $30.98 million. The Company’s Duplex and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 3 investors sold ClearSign Combustion Corporation shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 3.23 million shares or 11.62% more from 2.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 1,000 shares. California-based Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0% in ClearSign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR). Sta Wealth Management Limited Liability Com has 95,995 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated accumulated 579,828 shares. 39,978 are owned by Northern Trust. Sigma Planning Corp reported 15,472 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock owns 54,968 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 0% in ClearSign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR). Highland Cap Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ClearSign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR). Stifel Fincl stated it has 487,000 shares. 5,740 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 200 shares. Icm Asset Wa invested in 1.67 million shares or 1.42% of the stock. Moreover, Savings Bank Of America De has 0% invested in ClearSign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) for 26,735 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 91 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Tru Comm holds 2.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1.39M shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has 1.61% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Insight 2811 Inc accumulated 3,607 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Weitz Investment Management stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Signature Est Investment Advsrs Ltd reported 0.38% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). North Carolina-based Global Endowment Mngmt Lp has invested 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pure Advsr holds 0.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,410 shares. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Co has 0.23% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,976 shares. Personal holds 518,064 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na, Florida-based fund reported 273,673 shares. Sadoff Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,378 shares. Moreover, Putnam Fl Mngmt Company has 1.2% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 133,559 shares. Btr Cap Management stated it has 164,688 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt owns 0.13% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,377 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 83,063 shares stake.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 11.52% above currents $113.59 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $130 target in Monday, April 15 report. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18.