American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) Shareholder Peak Asset Management Has Increased Its Position; Perkins Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) as Stock Declined

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) by 86.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 122,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 264,230 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 141,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Midstream Partners (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.25 million market cap company. It closed at $5.22 lastly. It is up 52.73% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team With Veteran Chief Acctg Officer Karen Acree; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM REPORTS SOUTHCROSS UNITHOLDER APPROVAL OF ME; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $52.4M; 12/03/2018 American Midstream 4Q Rev $167.6M; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – QTRLY THROUGHPUT OF OVER 835 MMCF/D DROVE 75% GROSS MARGIN GROWTH ACROSS CO’S NATURAL GAS TRANSMISSION ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUES $205.8 MLN VS $164.1 MLN; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LOSS $0.42 PER COMMON UNIT; 26/04/2018 – American Midstream Announces Twenty-Seventh Consecutive Distribution; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS NOT TO PURSUE SALE OF SECURITIES

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 12.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 2,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,710 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, down from 23,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 2.27 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: EMA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Lynparza in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 04/05/2018 – Mobify Customer Kim Williams-Czopek of Lilly Pulitzer Wins Retail Innovator Award for Progressive Web App; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 23/05/2018 – SUE MAHONY TO RETIRE AS PRESIDENT OF LILLY ONCOLOGY; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly to Buy ARMO BioSciences for $50 A Share Cash

More notable recent American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Royal Dutch Shell Is Setting A Bad Example Amid The Peak Oil Demand Hysteria – Forbes” published on June 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “GM, Ford quarterly China sales slide again amid economy woes – StreetInsider.com” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Asia Pacific stocks mixed amid expectations of Fed rate cut – CNBC” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush Slashes Carnival Price Target Amid Weakness In Continental Europe – Benzinga” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Eli Lilly (LLY) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Eli Lilly vs. AbbVie – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Big Pharma Sees a Rising Tide in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Novo’s oral semaglutide successful in two late-stage T2D studies – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Opinion: Medical Marijuana Is a Terrible Investment – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

