American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) Market Valuation Rose While Peak Asset Management Has Lifted Position; As Steelcase (SCS) Share Price Declined, Holder Tieton Capital Management Trimmed Position by $1.12 Million

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 496,897 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) by 86.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 122,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% . The hedge fund held 264,230 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 141,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Midstream Partners (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69M shares traded or 479.33% up from the average. Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH MAGNOLIA FOR OVERHEAD SUPPORT REGARDING TEMPORARY CURTAILMENT OF PRODUCTION FLOWS AT DELTA HOUSE; 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team with Veteran Chief Accounting Officer Karen Acree; 12/03/2018 – American Midstream 4Q Loss $127.8M; 09/04/2018 – American Midstream Files Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 American Midstream 4Q Rev $167.6M; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER W/ AMERICAN MIDSTREAM; 26/04/2018 – American Midstream Announces Twenty-Seventh Consecutive Distribution; 27/03/2018 – Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Unitholders Approve Merger With American Midstream Partners; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Rev $205.8M; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM LIQUIDITY RATING CUT TO SGL-4 BY MOODY’S

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,269 shares to 109,573 shares, valued at $12.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 30,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold AMID shares while 12 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 31.03 million shares or 9.23% more from 28.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prescott Group Cap Mgmt Lc owns 1.99% invested in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) for 1.88M shares. Gabelli And Company Inv Advisers Inc owns 0.05% invested in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) for 75,286 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) for 19,388 shares. 31,240 were accumulated by Group Inc One Trading L P. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 898,150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arclight Capital Prtnrs Lc has 81.72% invested in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Wells Fargo & Comm Mn owns 14,472 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kellner Ltd Liability accumulated 80,000 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 175,034 shares. Susquehanna Int Llp accumulated 123,822 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Citigroup invested in 0% or 758 shares. Texas Yale Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) for 20,200 shares. Arrow Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Fmr Ltd reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Stocks to Avoid Amid the Ongoing Trade War – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Salesforce Enters China Amid Trade War, With Alibabaâ€™s Help – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Data REITs up amid CyrusOne sale interest report – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Energy Producer Central Puerto May Offer Real Opportunity Amid Argentinian Chaos – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A10 +7.7% amid profit beat, board shuffle – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPDATE â€“ Powering Teams Anywhere at Work NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Steelcase Inc.’s (NYSE:SCS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Steelcase to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Steelcase Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “It Might Be Now Or Never For Steelcase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.46 million for 9.15 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.