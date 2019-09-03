American Midstream Partners LP (AMID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI)

American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) and Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Midstream Partners LP 5 0.00 N/A -0.71 0.00 Frank’s International N.V. 6 1.72 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates American Midstream Partners LP and Frank’s International N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) and Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Frank’s International N.V. 0.00% -7.4% -6.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.13% of American Midstream Partners LP shares and 43.3% of Frank’s International N.V. shares. 1.72% are American Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Frank’s International N.V. has 5.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Midstream Partners LP 0% 0.77% 0.77% 36.46% -54.04% 72.94% Frank’s International N.V. -2.23% 3.83% -0.52% -3.06% -31.08% 9.2%

For the past year American Midstream Partners LP was more bullish than Frank’s International N.V.

Summary

Frank’s International N.V. beats American Midstream Partners LP on 4 of the 7 factors.

FrankÂ’s International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties; and offers well construction and well intervention rental equipment, services, and products. FrankÂ’s International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.