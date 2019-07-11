American Midstream Partners LP (AMID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)

As Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) and Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Midstream Partners LP 5 0.37 N/A -0.91 0.00 Antero Midstream Corporation 13 31.11 N/A 0.33 40.42

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has American Midstream Partners LP and Antero Midstream Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Antero Midstream Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

American Midstream Partners LP’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Antero Midstream Corporation are 1 and 1 respectively. Antero Midstream Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to American Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

American Midstream Partners LP and Antero Midstream Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Antero Midstream Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Antero Midstream Corporation is $15, which is potential 24.07% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.2% of American Midstream Partners LP shares and 33% of Antero Midstream Corporation shares. 1.7% are American Midstream Partners LP’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 9% are Antero Midstream Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Midstream Partners LP 0% 0.39% 28.71% -6.14% -52.73% 71.62% Antero Midstream Corporation 8.81% -5.79% 0.91% -12.06% -24.68% 19.32%

For the past year American Midstream Partners LP has stronger performance than Antero Midstream Corporation

Summary

Antero Midstream Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors American Midstream Partners LP.