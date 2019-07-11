American Midstream Partners LP (AMID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)

As Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) and Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Midstream Partners LP
|5
|0.37
|N/A
|-0.91
|0.00
|Antero Midstream Corporation
|13
|31.11
|N/A
|0.33
|40.42
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has American Midstream Partners LP and Antero Midstream Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Midstream Partners LP
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Antero Midstream Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
American Midstream Partners LP’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Antero Midstream Corporation are 1 and 1 respectively. Antero Midstream Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to American Midstream Partners LP.
Analyst Recommendations
American Midstream Partners LP and Antero Midstream Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American Midstream Partners LP
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Antero Midstream Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Antero Midstream Corporation is $15, which is potential 24.07% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 58.2% of American Midstream Partners LP shares and 33% of Antero Midstream Corporation shares. 1.7% are American Midstream Partners LP’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 9% are Antero Midstream Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Midstream Partners LP
|0%
|0.39%
|28.71%
|-6.14%
|-52.73%
|71.62%
|Antero Midstream Corporation
|8.81%
|-5.79%
|0.91%
|-12.06%
|-24.68%
|19.32%
For the past year American Midstream Partners LP has stronger performance than Antero Midstream Corporation
Summary
Antero Midstream Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors American Midstream Partners LP.
