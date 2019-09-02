American Midstream Partners LP (AMID) Holding Increased by Price Michael F; Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Position Held by Hoplite Capital Management Lp

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 35,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 127,146 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.58M, up from 91,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $253.77. About 444,634 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M

Price Michael F increased its stake in American Midstream Partners Lp (AMID) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 98,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% . The hedge fund held 874,005 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, up from 775,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in American Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69M shares traded or 440.66% up from the average. Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 27/03/2018 – Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Unitholders Approve Merger With American Midstream Partners; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades American Midstream’s Liquidity Rating To Sgl-4; Other Ratings Remain On Review For Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER W/ AMERICAN MIDSTREAM; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS NOT TO PURSUE SALE OF SECURITIES; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS TAKES FIVE-DAY EXTENSION FOR 10-Q; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY PARTNERS – MERGER PROPOSAL PASSED WITH A VOTE OF MORE THAN 95 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST BY NON-AFFILIATED UNITHOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team With Veteran Chief Acctg Officer Karen Acree; 12/03/2018 – American Midstream 4Q Loss/Shr $2.54; 12/03/2018 American Midstream 4Q Rev $167.6M

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $835.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 36,866 shares to 401,600 shares, valued at $42.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 260,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,969 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20,000 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $109.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.