American Midstream Partners Co (AMID) Stake Lifted by Gabelli Securities Inc; Ensemble Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC)

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in American Midstream Partners Co (AMID) by 171.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 128,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% . The hedge fund held 204,256 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, up from 75,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in American Midstream Partners Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69M shares traded or 296.51% up from the average. Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM CITES CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER CHANGE; 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team With Veteran Chief Acctg Officer Karen Acree; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM LIQUIDITY RATING CUT TO SGL-4 BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – American Midstream Announces Southcross Unitholder Approval of Merger; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUES $205.8 MLN VS $164.1 MLN; 09/04/2018 – American Midstream Files Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY PARTNERS – MERGER PROPOSAL PASSED WITH A VOTE OF MORE THAN 95 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST BY NON-AFFILIATED UNITHOLDERS; 27/03/2018 – Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Unitholders Approve Merger With American Midstream Partners; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS NOT TO PURSUE SALE OF SECURITIES

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 13,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 433,803 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.36 million, up from 420,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $95.23. About 2.12 million shares traded or 68.09% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold AMID shares while 6 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 33.61 million shares or 8.31% more from 31.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 175,034 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Service Advsrs holds 0% or 25,000 shares. Prescott Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 1.10 million shares. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2,279 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Caspian Ltd Partnership holds 0.28% or 60,236 shares in its portfolio. Arclight Cap Ptnrs Lc invested 95.65% in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Js Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 1.15 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 970,003 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd owns 74,558 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) for 2.12 million shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Lc reported 14,000 shares. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Goldman Sachs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID).

More notable recent Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fitbit pares gains amid new Apple Watch features – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CDW +4.3% amid move to S&P 500 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US STOCKS-Wall St ends flat amid rate hopes, tech declines – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific issues softer outlook amid trade war headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup dismisses analysts globally amid trading unit cuts – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $933.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 15,000 shares to 442,428 shares, valued at $30.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Prodtns (NYSE:DIS) by 31,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in A T & T Inc (New) (NYSE:T).