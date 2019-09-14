American Midstream Partners (AMID) Holder Creative Planning Trimmed Stake as Valuation Rose; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Lowered Its General Mills (GIS) Position by $562,016

Creative Planning decreased its stake in American Midstream Partners (AMID) by 40.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 90,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% . The institutional investor held 134,523 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $695,000, down from 225,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in American Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69 million shares traded or 360.26% up from the average. Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 12/03/2018 – American Midstream 4Q Loss/Shr $2.54; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM LIQUIDITY RATING CUT TO SGL-4 BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LOSS $0.42 PER COMMON UNIT; 27/03/2018 – Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Unitholders Approve Merger With American Midstream Partners; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $52.4M; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUES $205.8 MLN VS $164.1 MLN; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER W/ AMERICAN MIDSTREAM; 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team with Veteran Chief Accounting Officer Karen Acree; 26/04/2018 – American Midstream Announces Twenty-Seventh Consecutive Distribution; 28/03/2018 – American Midstream Announces Southcross Unitholder Approval of Merger

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 29.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 10,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 25,693 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 36,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 2.83 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.68M for 17.52 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $543.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,750 shares to 9,481 shares, valued at $733,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 14,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold AMID shares while 6 reduced holdings.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $29.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 9,968 shares to 11,968 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 250,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).