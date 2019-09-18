American Investment Services Trimmed Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $1.42 Million; Wellington Management Group Llp Maintains Holding in Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (CTB)

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 24,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 432,581 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.71 million, down from 457,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 8.15M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (CTB) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 99,259 shares as the company's stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 2.15 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.92 million, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Cooper Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.14. About 297,207 shares traded. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 4.37% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CTB shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 1.35% more from 48.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Finance Service Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Com has invested 1.05% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). American Int Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 37,686 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 8,906 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Co holds 24,895 shares. Legal & General Group Pcl owns 163,181 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 513,517 were reported by Fmr Ltd Liability Corp. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 0.01% or 29,568 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc stated it has 4,233 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Frontier Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.26M shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com invested in 16,455 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 17,646 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 15,447 shares in its portfolio.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB)

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $451.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 386,649 shares to 2.98M shares, valued at $283.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 76,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,521 shares, and cut its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD).

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.07 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.