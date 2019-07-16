American Investment Services Trimmed Its Alliant Energy (LNT) Position as Valuation Rose; Nike (NKE) Holder Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Cut Stake

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 26.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 6,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,991 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 24,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50. About 539,925 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY SEES FY EPS $2.04 TO $2.18, EST. $2.11; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions to exhibit at NAMA Show in Las Vegas; 23/05/2018 – Sports and Entertainment Insurance Specialist Joe Charles Joins Alliant; 04/04/2018 – Alliant Acquires Dumortier Risk Management, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Announcing Alliant Underwriting Solutions, Alliant Embarks on New Era of Underwriting Strength; 10/05/2018 – Life Sciences Specialist Matt Corcoran Joins Alliant; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q EPS 52c; 02/05/2018 – Mark Weber Joins Alliant Employee Benefits; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP-INCLUDING THE WIND PROJECT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $2 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE WIND ENERGY ACROSS IOWA & WISCONSIN BY END OF 2020; 06/03/2018 – Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.74 million, down from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $89.48. About 3.66 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alliant Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: BP Midstream Partners, Alliant Energy and AGNC Investment – Nasdaq” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Reasons to Add Alliant Energy (LNT) to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. LNT’s profit will be $109.20 million for 27.17 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fin Advsr owns 534 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested in 1.13M shares or 0% of the stock. 30,122 were reported by Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company. 126,133 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. Financial Architects invested 0.11% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Hl Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 9,243 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Lpl Finance Llc has invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Lifeplan Financial Group Incorporated has 6,980 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,300 shares. Highlander Management Limited Co accumulated 456 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Regions Corporation accumulated 1.08M shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 11,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 239,808 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 28,266 shares to 275,649 shares, valued at $22.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 20,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: NKE, AMRN, GS – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike says it’s ready for macro wildcards – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This Brand Could Benefit From Nike’s and Adidas’ Missteps – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Sportswear Stocks Knocking It Out of the Park – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

