American Investment Services Trimmed Avista (AVA) Position by $360,880; Strategic Advisors Position in Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) Raised as Valuation Declined

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 19,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aegon Nv Cap for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $3.995. About 730,998 shares traded. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 23.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 17/04/2018 – AEGON WILL VOTE IN FAVOR OF RESOLUTION FOLLOW THIS AT SHELL AGM; 23/03/2018 – Aegon publishes 2017 Annual Report and Review; 10/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 6.10 FROM EUR 5.60; 24/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – REDEMPTION WILL BE EFFECTIVE ON JULY 23, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Aegon: Divestment Expected to Have Immaterial Impact on Underlying Earnings Before Tax Going Forward; 12/04/2018 – Aegon calls USD 525 million of subordinated notes; 28/03/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5.6 EUROS FROM 5.3 EUROS; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates AEGON’s Subord Callable Notes Due 2048 ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 – VC Circle: Exclusive: Online insurance aggregator Coverfox raises funds from Aegon; 11/05/2018 – VIKING GLOBAL RAISES SHORT POSITION IN AEGON TO 1.01%

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 32.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 9,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 18,384 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, down from 27,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 62,979 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 08/05/2018 – AVISTA – SETTLEMENT INCLUDES PROVISIONS ON FINANCIAL PROTECTIONS FOR UTILITY, CUSTOMERS, FINANCIAL BENEFITS THROUGH RATE CREDIT FOR OREGON CUSTOMERS; 06/04/2018 – Avista, Hydro One Receive Antitrust Clearance for Proposed Merge; 27/03/2018 – Hydro One, Avista Filed All-Parties, All-Issues Settlement Agreement in Merger Proceeding; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA FILE A SETTLEMENT PACT IN WASHINGTON CASE; 04/04/2018 – HYDRO ONE, AVISTA & CITY & BOROUGH OF JUNEAU REACH A SETTLEMENT; 13/04/2018 – AVISTA CORP AVA.N – CO, HYDRO ONE HAVE FILED AN ALL-PARTIES SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT IN MERGER PROCEEDING BEFORE IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 07/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA GET FCC APPROVAL FOR PROPOSED MERGER; 21/05/2018 – U.S. CFIUS SEES NO UNRESOLVED CONCERNS ON HYDRO ONE-AVISTA DEAL; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA SETTLEMENT INCLUDE FIN COMMITMENTS; 13/04/2018 – AVISTA CORP SAYS NO COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH TRANSACTION WILL BE RECOVERED FROM AVISTA OR HYDRO ONE CUSTOMERS

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 11,071 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Company by 18,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,665 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aegon NV (AEG) CEO Alex Wynaendts on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “28 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AEGON: A Sustainable 6.3% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aegon -7.2% as H1 hit by outflows, fair value losses – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,206 shares to 129,745 shares, valued at $15.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 16,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).