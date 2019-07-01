American Investment Services Trimmed Avista (AVA) Holding by $360,880; Market Valuation Rose; As Rayonier (RYN) Valuation Rose, Private Ocean Has Lowered Holding by $2.02 Million

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 93.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 65,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150,000, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.44. About 130,446 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.80% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 32.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 9,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,384 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, down from 27,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 220,936 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 18.93% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 08/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista Reach Settlement in Principle in Oregon Merger Case; 02/05/2018 – Avista Corp. 1Q Net $54.9M; 06/03/2018 – Veristor Presented with Nexsan 2017 Partner of the Year Award; 25/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE – AGREEMENT REPRESENTS A FULL SETTLEMENT WHICH ALL PARTIES HAVE AGREED IS CONSISTENT WITH PUBLIC INTEREST; 04/04/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES SPECIFIC COMMITMENTS THAT PRESERVE OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE AND CURRENT OPERATIONS OF AEL&P, AMONG OTHERS; 02/05/2018 – Avista Corp. 1Q Rev $409.4M; 02/05/2018 – Avista 1Q EPS 83c; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE SAYS IF COMMITMENTS IN WASHINGTON SETTLEMENT TO BE PROPORTIONALLY ALLOCATED TO OTHER STATES, FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS WOULD BE ABOUT $74 MLN; 13/04/2018 – AVISTA CORP AVA.N – CO, HYDRO ONE HAVE FILED AN ALL-PARTIES SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT IN MERGER PROCEEDING BEFORE IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 16/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD H.TO – HYDRO ONE AND AVISTA CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CLOSING TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Analysts await Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. RYN’s profit will be $15.56 million for 63.42 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Rayonier Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial Corporation accumulated 16 shares or 0% of the stock. Oakbrook Invests Limited Co accumulated 7,126 shares. Blair William And Com Il has 0.01% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 67,151 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc reported 337 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability invested in 23,239 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Raymond James & Assoc reported 0% stake. Profund Limited Liability Corporation owns 18,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Us Bankshares De holds 0% or 10,203 shares in its portfolio. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 15,257 shares. Allsquare Wealth Lc stated it has 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Street Inc Nc holds 7,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Com, New York-based fund reported 8.93 million shares. Moreover, Leavell Invest Mgmt Incorporated has 0.22% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 62,905 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0.02% or 19.70M shares.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 16,429 shares to 211,226 shares, valued at $8.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Gold Tr by 131,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold AVA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 47.92 million shares or 3.04% more from 46.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Limited stated it has 84,325 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,602 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt owns 32,157 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street invested in 0.01% or 1.90 million shares. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) or 1.32M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 140 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) for 200 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 884 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Florida-based Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has invested 0.74% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Co owns 20,650 shares. Lpl Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) for 12,767 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 83,498 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Magnetar Lc stated it has 284,566 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 27,270 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.