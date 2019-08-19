American Investment Services Trimmed Avista (AVA) Holding by $360,880 as Shares Rose; As Oracle Com (ORCL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Smithbridge Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 32.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 9,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 18,384 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, down from 27,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. It closed at $46.48 lastly. It is down 8.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 02/05/2018 – Avista Sees 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.10; 27/03/2018 – Washington UTC: Settlement reached in Avista/Hydro One merger case; 02/05/2018 – Avista 1Q EPS 83c; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD – AS RESULT OF SETTLEMENT, FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS IN WASHINGTON TOTAL ABOUT $44 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Adds Avista, Exits Logitech, Cuts Alphabet: 13F; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA FILE A SETTLEMENT PACT IN WASHINGTON CASE; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA FILE A SETTLEMENT PACT IN WASHINGTON MERGER; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Some of India’s ICICI Bank borrowers get debt recast done via Avista – PTI in Economic Times; 25/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista file a Settlement Agreement in Oregon Merger Case; 02/05/2018 – AVISTA 1Q OPER REV. $409.4M

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 8,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 64,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 73,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $54. About 5.19M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 09/03/2018 – Oracle Power Gains Approval for Coal Plant From Project Partner; 16/04/2018 – 6 Day Course: Oracle Primavera (May 12th-13th, 19th-20th, and 26th-27th, 2018) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 10/04/2018 – KILL Tipalti Announces Multi-Entity and PO Matching Integration with NetSuite; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV AND WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns

More notable recent Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Avista Corp. Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Announced – GlobeNewswire” on January 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Avista Chairman and CEO Scott L. Morris Announces Retirement Date, will Remain Chair of the Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on May 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Avista builds on commitment to renewable energy by joining the Western Energy Imbalance Market – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Avista Corp. Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2019, and Confirms 2019 Earnings Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Avista Corp. Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Announced – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 20,773 shares to 152,651 shares, valued at $21.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 16,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold AVA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 47.92 million shares or 3.04% more from 46.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 22,554 shares. Schroder Mngmt Grp reported 179,831 shares stake. Macquarie Gp Limited accumulated 7,800 shares. Amp Capital Invsts reported 62,085 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 63,600 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Co invested 0.05% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Thrivent For Lutherans has 50,217 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.06% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). D E Shaw & Inc reported 0.04% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Riverhead Management Limited Liability Com owns 1,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lpl stated it has 12,767 shares. 459,509 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And Com. Utd Automobile Association reported 0% stake. The Iowa-based Principal Finance Group Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53M and $166.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & Communication has 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Eagle Ltd Liability reported 6,183 shares stake. North Star Asset stated it has 163,277 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Ca owns 8,600 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Coastline Trust holds 0.69% or 86,575 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 6.05 million shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.19% or 12,215 shares in its portfolio. Aimz has 0.7% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 19,001 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 126,666 shares. Hillsdale Investment reported 11,380 shares stake. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 0.82% or 110,702 shares. The California-based Mirador Capital Ptnrs LP has invested 0.23% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Company holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 44,382 shares. Moreover, Ami Investment Mngmt has 1.05% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Guardian Life Ins Co Of America reported 0.05% stake.