American Investment Services Stake in Chevron New (CVX) Has Raised as Valuation Rose; Td Asset Management Holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Trimmed as Share Value Declined

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 6,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 129,745 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98 million, up from 123,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $119.39. About 4.52 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 28,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 175,032 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15 million, down from 203,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $49.66. About 1.48 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $208.02 million for 14.44 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

