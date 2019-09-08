American Investment Services Raised Its International Business Machs (IBM) Stake by $2.93 Million; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Market Value Were Volatile While Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lifted Stake

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 20,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 152,651 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54M, up from 131,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.52M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 374,761 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 9,022 shares to 18,384 shares, valued at $747,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eversource Energy by 5,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,954 shares, and cut its stake in Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity. 40,000 shares were bought by Baker James C, worth $633,200. Richey Albert L also bought $69,500 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Dynamic Cr Allocation F (ARDC) by 31,456 shares to 13,796 shares, valued at $203,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB) by 33,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,569 shares, and cut its stake in Hl Acquisitions Corp.