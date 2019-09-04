American Investment Services Position In Exxon Mobil (XOM) Was Has Lifted; Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) Has Trimmed by $2.20 Million as Share Value Rose

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 70.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 13,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 5,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $920,000, down from 19,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $162.35. About 1.45M shares traded or 58.16% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: AUTO-KAPS, LLC v. CLOROX COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1456 – 2018-03-16; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 28,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 275,649 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.27M, up from 247,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.56. About 9.85 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees 2025 Downstream Margins Increasing by 20%; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL- SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYG) by 9,343 shares to 133,487 shares, valued at $16.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 182,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why I Like The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About The Clorox Company (CLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much is The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $201.19 million for 25.37 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 169,092 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Bb&T holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 6,378 shares. Baxter Bros holds 1,333 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital holds 3,093 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser accumulated 5,950 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sadoff Investment Mngmt Limited Company reported 1.75% stake. Coastline Communications holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 3,540 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.23% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 19,090 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Company holds 122 shares. Estabrook Mngmt holds 0% or 185 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.03% or 599,280 shares in its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Serv, a Colorado-based fund reported 101 shares. Security Com reported 652 shares. Cetera Advsr holds 0.05% or 6,037 shares in its portfolio. Covington Capital holds 0.22% or 22,585 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Exxon FPSO arrives for work off Guyana – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,040 shares to 7,168 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 8,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,495 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Annex Advisory Limited Company owns 10,434 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha reported 279,552 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 431,367 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Brookmont Cap Mgmt holds 0.3% or 5,954 shares. Tcw Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 15,164 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated owns 28,233 shares. Chickasaw Cap Ltd reported 0.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 30,123 are owned by Ballentine Prns Ltd. Legacy Private holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 17,051 shares. Bokf Na reported 3.75% stake. M Kraus & invested in 0.78% or 16,463 shares. Whitnell & holds 31,239 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 48 shares in its portfolio. Osborne Prtnrs Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 40,373 shares. Fiera Capital stated it has 0.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).