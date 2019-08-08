American Investment Services Position In Chevron New (CVX) Was Raised; As Eog Resources (EOG) Market Valuation Declined, Greenleaf Trust Lowered by $311,980 Its Position

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 3,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 16,432 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 19,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $79.67. About 3.14M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 6,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 129,745 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, up from 123,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $121.96. About 2.01M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 16,084 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group accumulated 24,161 shares. Kcm Invest Advsrs Lc holds 1.99% or 249,160 shares. Lvm Capital Mgmt Mi owns 24,198 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Grimes & holds 28,654 shares. Summit Strategies holds 1,646 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Limited Co invested in 0.1% or 2,805 shares. The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bankshares Incorporated has invested 1.62% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Corda Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 9,328 shares. Winslow Asset, Ohio-based fund reported 14,106 shares. Wealth Architects has 0.06% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,687 shares. Engines Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,350 shares. Godshalk Welsh has invested 1.52% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Corporation has 121,722 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Btc Mgmt holds 78,944 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,040 shares to 7,168 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 3,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,380 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

