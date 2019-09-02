American Investment Services Lowered Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding; AT&T (T) Shorts Increased By 9.87%

AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) had an increase of 9.87% in short interest. T’s SI was 99.00M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.87% from 90.11 million shares previously. With 27.94M avg volume, 4 days are for AT&T Inc (NYSE:T)’s short sellers to cover T’s short positions. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 21.61M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T HOPED TO GAIN INSIGHT FROM COHEN INTO TRUMP BUT HIRING WAS A ‘BAD MISTAKE’; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Questions U.S. Expert on Higher-Pay-TV-Prices Theory; 29/03/2018 – The Information: Exclusive: AT&T is developing a hardware device, called a switch, that handles the movement of traffic across; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Cox Executive Warns of ‘Ugly’ Outcome If AT&T Merger Is Approved; 08/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is coming to Code Conference; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$57.9 BLN; 30/03/2018 – AT&T INC T.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP – FOLLOWING OFFERING, AT&T WILL CONTROL MAJORITY OF COMBINED VOTING POWER TO ELECT DIRECTORS

American Investment Services Inc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 33.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Investment Services Inc sold 75,054 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The American Investment Services Inc holds 149,933 shares with $6.37M value, down from 224,987 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $195.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development of New Drugs; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN TWO NEW INDICATIONS; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: Compounds Represent Potential Oncology Advancements in Lung, Breast, Hematologic, Prostate Cancers; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER- FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR XALKORI FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC ALCL THAT IS ALK-POSITIVE; 18/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS – URGES PFIZER SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL 7 FOR CORPORATE POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 2.10% above currents $35.26 stock price. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. Bank of America maintained the shares of T in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold AT&T Inc. shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications and digital entertainment services. The company has market cap of $256.25 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. It has a 14.87 P/E ratio. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless, fixed strategic, legacy voice and data, wireless equipment, and other services to business, governmental, and wholesale customers, as well as individual subscribers.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 14.40% above currents $35.55 stock price. Pfizer had 10 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by DZ Bank.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.40B for 14.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

American Investment Services Inc increased World Gold Tr stake by 131,639 shares to 595,471 valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 16,429 shares and now owns 211,226 shares. Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity. $104,160 worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was bought by Gottlieb Scott.