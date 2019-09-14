American Investment Services Lowered General Electric Co (GE) Stake as Share Price Rose; Mckinley Capital Management Holding in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Has Boosted by $6.29 Million as Stock Rose

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 36,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 14,147 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149,000, down from 50,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 44.28 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 10/05/2018 – Alstom signs $3 billion agreement with GE to exit energy joint ventures; 11/04/2018 – GE IN SUPPLY PACT WITH GREENTECH ENERGY COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – ENGINE MANUFACTURER CFM RECOMMENDS EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS WITHIN THE NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES INCIDENT -STATEMENT; 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Bonuses to Most Executives in 2017 – Proxy Filing; 12/03/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – CO, FINA ENERJI SIGNED AGREEMENT TO WORK ON POTENTIAL 8 WIND PROJECTS IN TURKEY PROVIDING UP TO 410 MW OF POWER BY DEC 31, 2020; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – TO ISSUE RESTATEMENT OF 2017, 2016 EARNINGS ON APRIL 20 REFLECTING NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital to acquire a GE Healthcare unit for $1 billion; 22/03/2018 – Eurotunnel and GE Partner to Increase Traffic in Channel Tunnel; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Health-Care Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion–Update; 04/05/2018 – IBD: GE Warns This Unit May File For Bankruptcy Amid Lawsuits

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 41.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 185,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 627,779 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.53 million, up from 442,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.18. About 2.25M shares traded or 5.32% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 20/04/2018 – REFILE-Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 22/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 14/05/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA QDOBA Mexican Eats® Names Keith Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer and Susan Daggett as Chief Financial; 29/03/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA HUNTG.OL – APOLLO IS CONSIDERING SEVERAL INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES FOR COMPANY IN OTHER SECTORS THAN OIL SERVICE; 22/05/2018 – APOLLO’S TALKS WITH MOMENTIVE SUITORS SAID TO BE IN EARLY STAGE; 05/03/2018 – EX-APOLLO PARTNER IS SAID TO START DATA-DRIVEN INVESTMENT FIRM; 20/04/2018 – Apollo Plans to Take Diamond Resorts Public; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apollo considering IPO of cloud-hosting firm Rackspace – Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Prelim Rtgs To Apollo Series 2018-1 Trust

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock. 6,500 shares were bought by Seidman Leslie, worth $50,700. 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goelzer Invest Mngmt owns 43,152 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Van Strum Towne, a California-based fund reported 101,535 shares. 14,771 are held by Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Company. Webster Financial Bank N A reported 424,294 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Benin Mgmt holds 0.27% or 60,112 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 0.1% or 1.26M shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 261,998 shares. Prentiss Smith & holds 0.33% or 48,891 shares in its portfolio. Welch Gru Llc holds 11,553 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa Inc has 0.18% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 244,429 shares. St Germain D J holds 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 73,320 shares. Winslow Asset invested 0.55% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.07% or 23.51 million shares in its portfolio. Cetera Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.18% or 386,378 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management stated it has 2.62% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 17.96 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa reported 360,000 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Veritable LP owns 10,097 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Karpas Strategies Limited Co invested in 25,000 shares or 0.36% of the stock. House Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 15,974 shares. Compton Mgmt Ri reported 7,700 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.04% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). 429,653 were reported by Putnam Investments Lc. 1.88 million are owned by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Bbr Prtn Lc has invested 0.05% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Cetera Advisor Lc invested in 33,688 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Sei Invs reported 0.01% stake. 1,700 were reported by Glenmede Trust Na. Tiger Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 37.66 million shares.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 7,084 shares to 197,946 shares, valued at $11.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cgi Inc by 7,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,112 shares, and cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.