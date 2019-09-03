American Investment Services Lowered Alliant Energy (LNT) Stake by $312,409 as Valuation Rose; King Wealth Management Group Trimmed Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position by $339,000 as Market Value Rose

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 1,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 17,329 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, down from 18,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $384.69. About 803,078 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO to Speak at Bernstein’s Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS SOME F-35 JETS STILL NOT BEING ACCEPTED BY PENTAGON DUE TO CONTRACTUAL ISSUE; 26/04/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards Celebrates Handover of HMNZS Te Kaha; 10/04/2018 – Airbus, Lockheed Rush to Tap India’s $620B Defense Market (Video); 08/03/2018 – MBDA and Lockheed form joint venture for German missile defence project; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 23/04/2018 – Lockheed says ‘flow’ battery will boost use of renewable power; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 26.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 6,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 17,991 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 24,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $53.56. About 1.36M shares traded or 22.94% up from the average. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant Holdings B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS DUMORTIER RISK MGMT; 10/05/2018 – Life Sciences Specialist Matt Corcoran Joins Alliant; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Leading Captive Insurance Specialist John Zukus Joins Alliant; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.04-EPS $2.18; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY SEES FY EPS $2.04 TO $2.18, EST. $2.11; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q EPS 52c; 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys 1.3% of Alliant Energy

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 19.12 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Hawaii has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Amer Intl Gp reported 125,078 shares stake. Preferred Lc holds 0.01% or 87 shares in its portfolio. World Asset Mngmt invested in 0.23% or 15,294 shares. Chilton Limited Com holds 0.1% or 3,910 shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh owns 7,828 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Keybank Association Oh reported 15,309 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Camelot Portfolios Lc owns 2,113 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Verition Fund Llc has 0.04% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 13,398 are held by Trexquant Ltd Partnership. Kames Public Limited Com invested in 1.91% or 224,422 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 134,150 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Associate has 0.23% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Baxter Bros Inc owns 0.48% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 6,865 shares. 917,145 are held by California Employees Retirement.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $319.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,059 shares to 22,826 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Sm Ijr (IJR) by 10,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 20,773 shares to 152,651 shares, valued at $21.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Gold Tr by 131,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

