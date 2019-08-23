American Investment Services Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) Has Lifted by $2.93 Million as Share Price Rose; Centene (CNC) Holder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Stake by $13.19 Million as Market Value Rose

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 20,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 152,651 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54M, up from 131,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $134.32. About 2.52 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 06/03/2018 – Wandera Joins MaaS360 on IBM Security App Exchange with Mobile Security Integration; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 1521.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 248,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 265,134 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08M, up from 16,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.55. About 5.35 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones And Assoc Llc stated it has 37,163 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Riverhead Management Lc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ftb Advisors holds 1.02% or 90,479 shares in its portfolio. Chatham stated it has 3,113 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Van Eck Corp accumulated 0.02% or 29,016 shares. 6,240 were accumulated by Crossvault Cap Management Ltd Liability. Bessemer Securities Limited Com invested in 6,100 shares. 3,079 are owned by 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp. Moreover, Glenview Natl Bank Dept has 0.33% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mengis Cap Management holds 1,765 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Mercantile Tru accumulated 6,489 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc Inc holds 0.4% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 71.95M shares. Tower Bridge holds 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 70,717 shares.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 122,437 shares to 2.38M shares, valued at $29.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,168 shares, and cut its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IHL Group Names IBM Order Management as a Leader in Order Management Systems Market for Enabling Unified Commerce in Retail – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes End Rally, Closing Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Technology Brief: Is the Software Development Industry in the Midst of a Multi-year Renaissance – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.