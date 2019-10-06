American Investment Services Holding in General Electric Co (GE) Lowered by $367,470; Valueworks Trimmed American Express Co (AXP) Position as Market Value Rose

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 36,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 14,147 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149,000, down from 50,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 51.31M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE set aside $1.5 billion of reserves in the most recent quarter; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 27/03/2018 – GE (GE) Gains as Warren Buffett Rumors Swirl; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO: WON’T OFFER GEARED ENGINE FOR NEW BOEING PLANE; 07/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan to Decide GE Labeling Requirements Soon – March 7, 2018; 10/05/2018 – GE to Buy Energy Stakes for $3.1 Billion as Alstom Confirms Exit; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS looks to sell wind portfolio stake; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – TO ISSUE RESTATEMENT OF 2017, 2016 EARNINGS ON APRIL 20 REFLECTING NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: OLEKSY v. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2225 – 2018-04-09; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 4,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 31,815 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93 million, down from 36,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $114.41. About 2.63 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23. The insider Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was bought by Cox L Kevin. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Ptnrs Lc has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bellecapital Interest stated it has 0.32% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Payden And Rygel holds 0% or 3,502 shares in its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Inc Ca holds 0.07% or 36,648 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank holds 0.39% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 755,931 shares. Lbmc Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 13,728 shares. Compton Management Inc Ri holds 0.26% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 59,077 shares. Hutchinson Capital Management Ca has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 25,684 shares. Cutter And Brokerage has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Grimes Incorporated owns 141,375 shares. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 24,700 shares. Miller Inv Management Limited Partnership accumulated 20,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. National Pension has invested 0.31% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Steadfast Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.24% or 1.70 million shares in its portfolio. Strategic Serv reported 75,554 shares.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 16.48 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Valueworks Llc, which manages about $252.31M and $151.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 34,001 shares to 336,223 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 15,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Corporation Il reported 3,800 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Junto Cap Mngmt LP has invested 4.55% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hyman Charles D holds 0.17% or 13,089 shares. Wheatland Advisors Inc holds 5,200 shares. Adirondack Trust invested in 2,880 shares. Sei Invs reported 0.06% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Monetary Mngmt Group reported 6,900 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Town Country National Bank Tru Com Dba First Bankers Tru Com has invested 0.23% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). The Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.15% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Rk Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5.79% or 48,880 shares in its portfolio. Narwhal Cap owns 32,886 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Ativo Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.95% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund has invested 0.35% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 595,044 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Board. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.37% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).