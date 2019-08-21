American Investment Services Holding in Chevron New (CVX) Has Upped by $763,338 as Stock Rose; Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Trimmed Its Position in Church & Dwight (CHD) as Market Value Rose

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 6,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 129,745 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98 million, up from 123,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $117.88. About 3.94 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 4,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 113,814 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 118,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $78.89. About 843,522 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 15,585 shares to 118,204 shares, valued at $10.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 8,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

