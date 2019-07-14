American Investment Services Holding in Ameren (AEE) Has Trimmed as Share Value Rose; Janney Montgomery Scott Holding in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Lowered by $308,380 as Stock Declined

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 45.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 9,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,081 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $815,000, down from 20,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $76.16. About 694,768 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 21/05/2018 – Ameren Missouri Planning Largest Wind Farm in the State; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q EPS 62c; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q EPS 62C, EST. 58C; 04/05/2018 – Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – AMEREN ILLINOIS CO- PRICED OFFERING OF $430 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.80% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2028 AT 99.910% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES; 16/05/2018 – Ameren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Charge Cases; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN MISSOURI PLANNING LARGEST WIND FARM IN STATE

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 59.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 1,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,224 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209,000, down from 3,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $158.58. About 640,566 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,206 shares to 129,745 shares, valued at $15.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 16,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,226 shares, and has risen its stake in World Gold Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 80 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 0.08% or 8,198 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank holds 0.02% or 1,203 shares in its portfolio. First In invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Cambridge Inv reported 0.02% stake. Counselors invested in 26,651 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Brinker Cap reported 21,773 shares. Icon Advisers holds 0.17% or 22,500 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Communication Lc invested in 0% or 1,850 shares. Jones Lllp holds 3,710 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Grp holds 675,262 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability holds 127,611 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset Incorporated has 20,336 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 11,530 shares. Macquarie Grp has invested 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE).

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 14.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AEE’s profit will be $203.85M for 22.94 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset Management accumulated 1,000 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 33,372 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Llc has 10,827 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 85,181 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al holds 2,282 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Convergence Prns Limited Co accumulated 10,681 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 337,757 shares. Zuckerman Gru Limited Liability Company holds 4.66% or 115,616 shares in its portfolio. Moore Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.53% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 3,113 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% or 152,530 shares. Investment Services Wi reported 1,240 shares. Ameriprise invested in 1.15 million shares.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $12.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13,514 shares to 295,763 shares, valued at $16.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 34,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

