American Investment Services Has Upped Its Stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by $2.93 Million as Stock Rose; One Gas (OGS) Shareholder Trust Co Of Oklahoma Cut Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased its stake in One Gas Inc (OGS) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold 50 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% . The institutional investor held 4,399 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $391.64 million, down from 4,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in One Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $90.88. About 184,099 shares traded. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 21.19% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 20,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 152,651 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54M, up from 131,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $143.32. About 2.72 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens; 17/04/2018 – IBM Reports Loss but Higher Revenue; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 20 shares to 4,553 shares, valued at $1.14 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 85 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold OGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 38.04 million shares or 3.35% less from 39.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsrs LP reported 0.06% stake. Assetmark has invested 0% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Amp Cap Investors Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 60,013 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 8,889 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Westpac stated it has 66,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 91,401 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 33,910 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 175 shares. North Star Management has 0% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Bessemer stated it has 0.02% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.04% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 37,751 shares. Wesbanco Bank Incorporated has invested 0.01% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Ameriprise Financial holds 459,290 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd invested in 5,334 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Analysts await ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.31 per share. OGS’s profit will be $18.82 million for 64.91 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by ONE Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.91% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 147% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 â€œBoringâ€ Stocks With Exciting Prospects – Investorplace.com” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should We Expect From ONE Gas, Inc.’s (NYSE:OGS) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About ONE Gas, Inc.’s (NYSE:OGS) Earnings Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ONE Gas declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 109,394 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.13% or 295,146 shares. Miller Inv Management LP owns 0.08% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,218 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Commerce invested in 0.41% or 20,615 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 0% or 27,423 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Strategic Fin Services has 0.17% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8,579 shares. Salem Cap Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,767 shares. Rwwm Inc holds 14.01% or 333,376 shares. Elm Advisors Limited Liability owns 6,702 shares. 2,239 are owned by Mirador Prns L P. Colonial Advsrs stated it has 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Jp Marvel Investment Advsr Ltd Liability has 1.27% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Gm Advisory Gru Inc has 0.12% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 37,910 shares. Macroview Inv Limited Liability holds 261 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alibaba Stock Will Be Just Fine Without Jack Ma – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Apple vs. IBM – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “IBM Stock and Jim Whitehurstâ€™s Toughest Test – Investorplace.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Launching GRIT for Veterans and Wipro (NYSE: $WIT) Expands Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Is Red Hat still Red Hat? Longtime insider talks IBM transition – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.