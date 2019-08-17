American Investment Services Has Upped Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $763,338; Market Value Rose; Glenview Capital Management Has Boosted Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holding by $278.27 Million as Shares Declined

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 338.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 3.31 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 4.29 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360.84 million, up from 978,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 1.83 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 6,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 129,745 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, up from 123,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 5.85M shares traded or 3.81% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 11.22 million shares to 14.55M shares, valued at $382.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 40,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,988 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

