American Investment Services Has Upped Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $2.26 Million; Welch Group Cut Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $407,395 as Stock Declined

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 28,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 275,649 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.27M, up from 247,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $72.07. About 12.49 million shares traded or 16.67% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Downstream Expansion Supported by Projected Demand Growth in Emerging Markets; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 03/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI; 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO MAKE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON GOLDEN PASS EXPANSION WITH EXXONMOBIL BY YEAR END; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 6,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 480,703 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.42 million, down from 487,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 13.10 million shares traded or 6.35% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 5,773 shares to 10,052 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 122,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.38M shares, and cut its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Investment Management reported 900,639 shares. Telemus Cap Llc reported 36,921 shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 150,225 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Bright Rock Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 2.15% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 185,244 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Mgmt Associate owns 12,250 shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Dana Invest Advisors Inc accumulated 181,060 shares. The New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.76% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fagan Assocs Inc reported 17,056 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.31% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 118,422 shares. Provise Mngmt Group Limited Liability stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Parametric Ltd Company accumulated 12.29 million shares or 0.86% of the stock. Grisanti Mgmt Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 4,937 shares. Cooke & Bieler Lp holds 1.93% or 1.32 million shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.05 billion for 12.04 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,884 are owned by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Illinois-based Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). S&T Bank & Trust Pa holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 72,267 shares. Parsons Management Inc Ri owns 126,935 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0.99% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 26.19 million shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 28,387 shares. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 14.38 million shares. Cap Planning Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 8,075 shares. Wagner Bowman Corporation stated it has 32,179 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Company Mi Adv invested in 2.37% or 90,967 shares. Rockland Trust has invested 2.56% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kemnay Advisory Services holds 18,509 shares. Loeb Ptnrs reported 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Brinker Capital reported 161,631 shares. Barbara Oil Comm owns 0.79% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 22,500 shares.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $908.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 3,628 shares to 313,675 shares, valued at $26.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:ABBV) by 11,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

