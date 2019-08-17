American Investment Services Has Upped Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $763,338; Lowes Co (LOW) Share Value Declined While Mrj Capital Decreased Its Holding

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 6,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 129,745 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, up from 123,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 5.85 million shares traded or 3.81% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Co (LOW) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 51,707 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 57,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Lowes Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $93.92. About 4.05M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – IN INTERIM NIBLOCK WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY SPEECH NOTES; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q EPS $1.19

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Incorporated, a Oregon-based fund reported 559,556 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Co accumulated 55,291 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 6,054 are held by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd invested in 32,790 shares or 1.96% of the stock. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.85% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fisher Asset Limited Liability Co reported 4.76M shares. Atlas Browninc stated it has 2.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kings Point Cap Management owns 51,780 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.29% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 57,746 are held by Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership. Nwq Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.14% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sunbelt Inc accumulated 1.76% or 28,542 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.4% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.75% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Boothbay Fund Mngmt owns 2,342 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 122,437 shares to 2.38 million shares, valued at $29.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 75,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,933 shares, and cut its stake in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R. 2,030 shares were bought by Frieson Donald, worth $200,342 on Wednesday, June 19.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 11.62 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 294,903 were reported by Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Il. Blackrock accumulated 53.17M shares. Cambridge Trust invested in 1.45% or 221,087 shares. Peoples Financial invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 1.66M shares. Systematic Management Lp holds 9,900 shares. The Massachusetts-based Grimes has invested 0.68% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mairs And Power owns 7,369 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arbor Advsr Limited Co owns 28,729 shares. Magnetar owns 9,549 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank And stated it has 74,177 shares. Bar Harbor holds 0.12% or 2,000 shares. Montag & Caldwell has 586,127 shares. Waters Parkerson Co holds 74,364 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.23% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).