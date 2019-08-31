American Investment Services Has Trimmed By $312,409 Its Alliant Energy (LNT) Position; LEONI AG NUERNBERG ORDINARY SHARES GERM (LNNNF) Shorts Up By 1.06%

LEONI AG NUERNBERG ORDINARY SHARES GERM (OTCMKTS:LNNNF) had an increase of 1.06% in short interest. LNNNF’s SI was 458,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.06% from 453,700 shares previously. It closed at $15.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

American Investment Services Inc decreased Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) stake by 26.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Investment Services Inc sold 6,647 shares as Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)’s stock rose 5.90%. The American Investment Services Inc holds 17,991 shares with $848,000 value, down from 24,638 last quarter. Alliant Energy Corp now has $12.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.45. About 771,390 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 01/05/2018 – Announcing Alliant Underwriting Solutions, Alliant Embarks on New Era of Underwriting Strength; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Term Loan Increase of $310M Boosts Total Credit Facilities and Notes to Nearly $3B; 12/04/2018 – Crystal & Company Joins Alliant; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 10/05/2018 – Alliant Receives Two Break Out Awards; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 30/05/2018 – Alliant Energy investing in renewables to keep costs low for customers; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems Integrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys 1.3% of Alliant Energy

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kohlâ€™s Corporation (KSS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT), A Stock That Climbed 65% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AIG, Aqua America, CenterPoint, Ferrari, GameStop, Medtronic, Roku, Salesforce, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Alliant Energy has $5400 highest and $49 lowest target. $51.50’s average target is -1.81% below currents $52.45 stock price. Alliant Energy had 5 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by Bank of America. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank holds 338 shares. Mairs And Power holds 7,228 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 105,848 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Trust Lp accumulated 1.09M shares or 0.1% of the stock. British Columbia Invest has invested 0.02% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Moreover, Hartford Financial Management has 0.01% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Duncker Streett And owns 4,800 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Campbell And Adviser Lc owns 21,422 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has 0.04% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 44,569 shares. M&R Capital reported 2,628 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 15,540 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0% or 12,597 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $518.34 million. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.