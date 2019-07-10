American Investment Services Has Raised Its Stake in Chevron New (CVX) by $763,338 as Share Value Rose; Columbus Circle Investors Cut Primo Wtr (PRMW) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 39.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 64,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 98,657 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 163,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 409,872 shares traded or 40.14% up from the average. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 14.22% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 08/05/2018 – Primo Water 1Q EPS 4c; 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Primo Water; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER HAD 3 REPORTS OF HOT WATER LEAK, ONE BURN INJURY; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water New Proceeds From Offering Were About $70.8 Million; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER TO OFFER AND SELL ABOUT $65M OF SHRS; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova(R) System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Had Seen 2018 Sales $291M-$300M; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 6,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,745 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, up from 123,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 3.79 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM had sold 4,750 shares worth $532,950.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ecuadorian Plaintiffs End Fraudulent Litigation Against Chevron – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Phillips 66â€™s Stock Popped 15% in June – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Oil gains on API stockdraw, Gulf of Mexico storm – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Financial reported 6,983 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Founders Fincl Secs Ltd Company owns 0.29% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7,523 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset holds 3,875 shares. London Co Of Virginia accumulated 1.68M shares. 463,939 are held by Pinebridge Investments Lp. 112,155 were reported by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Goelzer Management holds 1.28% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 109,305 shares. Destination Wealth has invested 1.61% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 59,432 were accumulated by Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Co. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc invested 2.21% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Renaissance Invest Gru has invested 0.21% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 13,075 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Regent Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 19,964 shares stake. Piedmont Inv Advsrs accumulated 136,811 shares. Finance Counselors has invested 0.79% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 75,054 shares to 149,933 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eversource Energy by 5,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,954 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PRMW shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 122,501 shares. Westwood Management Il stated it has 40,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% stake. White Pine Ltd Company reported 186,010 shares. Martingale Asset LP holds 90,911 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Geode Limited Liability has 432,918 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 600 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Salem Counselors Inc holds 0.01% or 5,274 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 1.25M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 1.17M shares. 552,499 were accumulated by Driehaus Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Sg Americas Secs Llc, a New York-based fund reported 52,455 shares.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 46,328 shares to 89,947 shares, valued at $11.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 55,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Analysts await Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. PRMW’s profit will be $2.34 million for 55.96 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Primo Water Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% EPS growth.